iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

