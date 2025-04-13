iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

