iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 372,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 109,240 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $58.52.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,851,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,851 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,683,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.