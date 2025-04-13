iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. 28,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.