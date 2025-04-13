iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

