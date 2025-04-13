iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day moving average of $321.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

