iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $260.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

