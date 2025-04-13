iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVE opened at $178.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

