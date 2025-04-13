iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

