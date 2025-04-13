iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

