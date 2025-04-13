Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,807 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This trade represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. The trade was a 76.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 7.2 %

IE stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

