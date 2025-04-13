Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,025 Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,854,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,279,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
