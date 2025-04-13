Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,025 Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,854,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,279,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.