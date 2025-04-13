Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,593,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.