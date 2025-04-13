Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $367,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

