Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

