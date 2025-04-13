Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,273 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 554,219 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.23 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

