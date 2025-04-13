Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 338733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $881.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.