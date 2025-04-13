JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $141.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.