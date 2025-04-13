JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $70.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,541,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

