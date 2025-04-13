JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,848,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 183,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.