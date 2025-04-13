Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.34 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 384.59 ($5.03). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 76,462 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.59) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMR

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £422.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.