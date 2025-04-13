Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 377,978 VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 377,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBNK. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VersaBank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VBNK opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.01. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBNK shares. Roth Mkm downgraded VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.40 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

