Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 19,667 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,653,000. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

