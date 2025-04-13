Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,052,000 after buying an additional 437,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,138,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.