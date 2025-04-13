Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 149,225 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

