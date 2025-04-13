Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

