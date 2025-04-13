Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after buying an additional 516,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.