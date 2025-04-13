Keystone Financial Group Buys New Stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 209,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,344,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

BIDD stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.90 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

