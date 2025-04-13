Keystone Financial Group Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 165,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 162,122 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

