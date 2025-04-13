Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Knife River were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Knife River by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Knife River by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

