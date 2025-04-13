Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 2119875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKPNY

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 2.1 %

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.