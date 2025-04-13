Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 2119875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
