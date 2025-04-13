KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,915,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555,411 shares during the period. KT comprises about 13.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $122,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in KT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in KT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE KT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

