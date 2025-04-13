Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Lear has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lear by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after purchasing an additional 356,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

