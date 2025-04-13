Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 379,707 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $49,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $80.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

