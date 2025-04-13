Legal & General Group Plc Sells 532,205 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Open Text by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

OTEX stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

