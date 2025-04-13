Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.26). Approximately 12,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.20).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.25.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a net margin of 63.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

