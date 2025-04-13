Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $475.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.