Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

