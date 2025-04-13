LSV Asset Management Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,999,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

