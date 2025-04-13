Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is University of Wisconsin Foundation’s 5th Largest Position

University of Wisconsin Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.3% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Wisconsin Foundation’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $120,847.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,907.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $317.15 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.00 and a 1-year high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

