MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.