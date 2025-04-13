Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.46 and traded as high as C$23.69. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 130,651 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Scotiabank raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

