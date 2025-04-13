Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 703 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 176,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.73. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.