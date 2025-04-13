Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,111,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In other news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,048.75. This represents a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,140. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBT Financial

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $21.50 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.62.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About HBT Financial

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.