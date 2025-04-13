Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

