Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BayCom were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BayCom by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 273,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BayCom by 61.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at BayCom

In other BayCom news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,872.50. The trade was a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. Analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

