Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

