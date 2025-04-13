Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 3,723 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,613 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 794,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

