Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 66 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.