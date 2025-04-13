Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $712.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

